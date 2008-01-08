The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

CompUSA Reanimated

compusa.jpg

TigerDirect yesterday announced that they will be snatching up CompUSA instead of letting the PC store go out to pasture. The agreement, which will be closed throughout the first quarter of this year, includes the purchasing of the brand, trademarks, e-commerce business and some of the actual stores.

"We believe the value of the CompUSA brand remains very high. The company has a long legacy of value pricing, service and customer loyalty among consumers nationwide," said Systemax CEO Richard Leeds in a statement. "We view this acquisition as a strong complementary business to our TigerDirect operation."

Man, I wonder if they're going to cancel some of the gi-normous store closing sales going on right now? I was just over at my local CompUSA yesterday and picked up a couple of things, including a new keyboard. All of their games were 15 percent off.

Back from the dead: CompUSA assets snapped up by TigerDirect [CompUSA]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles