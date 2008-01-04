Conan Griefs Rock Band Playing Staffers, Does Wicked Edith Bunker



Late Night With Conan O'Brien returned to the airwaves last night bearing fresh episodes and a spectacular Writers Guild of America supporting beard. What has the staff of Late Night been doing in their down time? Playing Rock Band, like the rest of us. What makes the game even more challenging at NBC Studios is licks master Conan wielding his proud axe in front of and in time with the poor saps trying to get some rock done on the clock. Stick around for the Beastie Boys/All In The Family mash up.