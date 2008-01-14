Condemned 2 Trailer

Condemned was one of the first games I got for my 360 a few years ago and to be perfectly honest, I wasn't terribly impressed. As a matter of fact I sold it back to the store only a few days after purchasing it. Perhaps I should have given it another chance, but I had already moved on. This new trailer for Condemned 2 however has piqued my interest and looks to be much more up my alley. Hopefully the gameplay will be a bit more interesting than the original.
