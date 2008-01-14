The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Conservative Site Thinks Mass Effect's Got Porn In It


Prior to today, I'd never heard of the conservative news site, The Cybercast News Service. What follows may be a reason why. Seems the CNS are taking objection with Mass Effect's sexual content. Or, at least, the sexual content they think is in Mass Effect, but really isn't (Rule: No sack, crack, lady nipples or dangly bits = totally kosher). There's too many entertaining quotes for us to highlight them all, so we're just going to post the best one. It's from Cathy Ruse, a lawyer and senior fellow for legal studies at the Family Research Council:

There are cultural implications for feeding porn to kids in this way," and "when you do this, you're teaching them a distorted lesson about human sexuality and human dignity. These are lessons that they will take with them into adulthood and ultimately society.

Lady, the only lesson you learn from pursuing a romance in Mass Effect is that it isn't worth the effort.
Sex in Video Game Makes Waves Through Industry [CNS, via GamePolitics]

