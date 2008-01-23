"Consider Alan Wake Vista Exclusive"

Two questions: Got Windows XP? Want to play "psychological action thriller" Alan Wake? Yer fucked. The game will be available on the Xbox 360 and Vista later this year. Says Markus Maki at developer Remedy:

It is best to consider Alan Wake to be a Vista exclusive game.

Hey, that's what happens when Microsoft publishes your game. That, and it kills off the PS3 version.

Alan Wake DX 10 Support Not Announced [PCGH via CVG]