Chin up, contest losers! Bandai has decided to console all the contest finalists with prizes. That means that every finalist not only gets internet fame, but also a freebie. Don't expect this for future contests! Here's how it will work: All finalists will get a copy of Culdcept Saga. The top six finalists will get a signed poster (Sorry, no unsigned ones). The top finalists will get the signed posters and the signed CD. But since, we're really mean, you'll need to jump through an extra hoop to get your stuff. So, here's how you claim your loot: Count up ALL the votes for each finalist and send them to kotakucontestATkotaku.com. Don't forget to include your name and address and which finalist you are. Failure to do this by midnight tomorrow night will result in ME getting your FREE STUFF. Congrats everyone, hugs!
Contest Prizes All Around!
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink