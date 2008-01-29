Contest Prizes All Around!

Chin up, contest losers! Bandai has decided to console all the contest finalists with prizes. That means that every finalist not only gets internet fame, but also a freebie. Don't expect this for future contests! Here's how it will work: All finalists will get a copy of Culdcept Saga. The top six finalists will get a signed poster (Sorry, no unsigned ones). The top finalists will get the signed posters and the signed CD. But since, we're really mean, you'll need to jump through an extra hoop to get your stuff. So, here's how you claim your loot: Count up ALL the votes for each finalist and send them to kotakucontestATkotaku.com. Don't forget to include your name and address and which finalist you are. Failure to do this by midnight tomorrow night will result in ME getting your FREE STUFF. Congrats everyone, hugs!