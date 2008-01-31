Cooking Mama: 1.6 Millions and Millions Served

Majesco has done pretty well in North America with the Cooking Mama franchise. Between their three titles on the market (2 for the DS, 1 for Wii), they've sold 1.6 million copies here. But the larger stats freaks among you will note that the original Cooking Mama DS sold over a million copies—or roughly 2/3 of the total sales from 3 games. So it doesn't feel like much of a stretch saying that the series' popularity may have peaked.

EDISON, N.J., January 30, 2008 - Mama just keeps on cookin'! Majesco Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: COOL), an innovative provider of video games for the mass market, today announced that the award-winning Cooking Mama franchise has reached sales of 1.6 million units in the United States. Franchise titles include: the original Cooking Mama game for Nintendo DS™ that launched in September 2006 and has sold more than 1 million units; Cooking Mama: Cook Off for the Wii™ console that launched in April 2007; and Cooking Mama 2: Dinner with Friends that released pre-holiday in November 2007.

"The success of Cooking Mama has been akin to catching lightning in a bottle," said Jesse Sutton, Chief Executive Officer, Majesco. "A unique concept, iconic main character and gameplay execution that fully utilizes the stylus and Wii Remote™ have proved to be a winning combination. We appreciate the continued support from all of Mama's fans and look forward to launching the fourth title in the franchise later this year."

Look for Mama's latest game, Cooking Mama 2: Dinner with Friends on the Nintendo MLB Spring Training Tour this February and March in Arizona.

The upcoming sequel to the best-selling Cooking Mama: Cook Off game for the Wii is due out later this year. Game details will be released shortly. For additional information on the Cooking Mama franchise, please visit www.CookingMama2.com