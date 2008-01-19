Cooking Mama 2 Brings Free Tupperware

What happens when companies make boatloads yachtloads of money off of relatively simple to program DS games? They make sequels, and sometimes, they pass out free 50's Tupperware, too. Japanese pre-orders of Cooking Mama 2 will include some sweet retro Tupperware (knock-off?) that's loaded with plastic fruits and veggies. But something about storing plastic food in plastic containers messes with my head, like grocery cannibalism or something.

