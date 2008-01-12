Creating The World Of Fable 2

Part four of Lionhead's quite excellent developer diary for Fable 2 is out, this time tackling the subject of creating a living video game world. It almost plays like an episode of The Office, with the team trying to focus on the subject at hand as they hunker down for a week of bug smashing. Art director John McCormack's inadverdant introduction of senior artist Ian "Plant Man" Faichnie is especially humorous. Watch it for the wit, watch it for the informative aspect, or just watch it for the tiny glimpses of the game in action.