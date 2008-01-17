Crisis Core Vaguely Dated For Europe

The game that sold hundreds of thousands of PSP systems in Japan and is poised to do the same when it hits U.S. soil in late March has been officially, if somewhat vaguely, dated for Europe! Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII has been officially granted a Spring 2008 release by Square Enix, which means anywhere between March 21st and June 21st, giving them a nice little three-month window to cram all of those extra languages into that tiny little UMD. Here's hoping it's closer to the beginning of that window, so all of the world can share in the magical adventures of Zack Fair and the little dead flower girl.

Square Enix Announces Prequel To The Most Famous Final Fantasy Of All Time

CRISIS CORE -FINAL FANTASY VII-

London (16th January 2008) - Square Enix Ltd., the publisher of Square Enix® interactive entertainment products in Europe and other PAL territories, today announces that CRISIS CORE® -FINAL FANTASY® VII- will be released across all PAL territories in Spring 2008, exclusively on the PSP® (PlayStation® Portable) system.

CRISIS CORE -FINAL FANTASY VII- is the highly anticipated prequel to the biggest selling FINAL FANTASY of all time, taking players on an exhilarating adventure filled with grandeur, excitement, characters that captured the hearts of a generation and many new secrets to discover hidden within the world of FINAL FANTASY VII.

With awe-inspiring visuals, full 16:9 widescreen presentation, an engaging battle system, and additional gameplay challenges not included in the original Japanese version, fans and newcomers alike can experience the world of FINAL FANTASY VII from an all-new perspective.

John Yamamoto, president and chief executive officer of Square Enix Ltd. comments, "CRISIS CORE -FINAL FANTASY VII- is one of the most anticipated FINAL FANTASY releases of all times. The game pushes the boundaries of the PSP hardware and will offer a truly fantastic gameplay experience for new fans and fans of the original instalment."