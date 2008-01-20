Crocheted Mario and Friends

Crafty artist and Kotakuite Michelle Rheaume sends in some pics of her latest creation: a crocheted Mario with accompanying pins (or badges or brooches or whatever you call them where you are from). Mario himself is a stout eight inches tall with the accompanying pins being approximately one inch across. The whole set is available on Etsy for a rather hefty one hundred bucks. A perfect addition to your very expensive hand crafted Mario collection.

