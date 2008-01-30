CryEngine 2 Shown on PS3, 360 at GDC

Crytek GnbH will be showing off their CryENGINE 2 and Sandbox 2 game editor on the Playstation 3 and Xbox 360 at this year's Game Developers Conference.

The company will also be showing how a computer that can be made for less than $US 600 can run their fully-optimised engine. I suspect that might, just might be because of their PC-crushing game Crysis. It will be interested to find out what sort of tweaks they did to the engine to get it to run on the 360 and PS3, and more importantly if they tweaked each version differently to help play to their individual strong suits.

Frankfurt, Germany, Jan 29 - Crytek GmbH will demonstrate their multi award winning CryENGINE® 2 game development middleware and their Sandbox 2TM game editor again at this year's Game Developer Conference on February 18 - 22 in San Francisco. First publicly shown at last year's conference, and recently released as the technology underlying their critically acclaimed PC game, Crysis, this year's engine will be shown for the first time running on multiple hardware platforms such as the PS3 and Xbox 360, to a select audience. In addition, there will be a public demonstration showing how well the fully optimized engine can perform on a budget PC which can be put together for around 600 dollars complete, including keyboard and mouse. Visitors will be able to see for themselves the extremely high quality that can be achieved on relatively inexpensive consumer hardware today using the CryENGINE® 2.

Cevat Yerli, Sten Hübler and Bernd Diemer will host a GDC session entitled "Crysis in the Making", providing a behind the scenes look at the challenges of developing Crysis and the CryENGINE® 2. Other highlights of the show will be various conference talks and discussions involving key Crytek technical staff including Chris Evans, Technical Art Lead, Tomas Neumann, Crytek's Audio Programmer, and Tiago Sousa, R&D Graphics Programmer.

In addition, Crytek will once again be hosting a series of public presentations at their booth #6611 in the North Hall, where the topics to be covered will range from live demonstrations of rapid level creation using the Sandbox 2 editor, working with the next generation features of the CryENGINE® 2 animation system, adding immersive sound and interactive music to your game, to a discussion of the overall CryENGINE® 2 design, graphical pipelines and overall architecture. These presentations will be lead by many of the leading members of the Crytek's game development and engine teams. For the first time, Crytek will also be joined at their booth by some of their many licensing partners, which will also show the CryENGINE® 2 being used for architectural visualizations and serious games applications. Seating for the presentations is on a first come, first served basis, and likely to fill quickly. Each of these presentations will repeat twice each day; no appointment is needed to attend.

Anyone wishing to make a private appointment to discuss licensing opportunities, or to arrange for a showing of the console versions of the engine, should make their request by emailing [email protected], including details of who would me attending the meeting and the purpose of their requests. Meetings can also be arranged during the show by contacting the booth receptionist, provided a time slot is still available. As the time for meetings is quite limited and slots fill quickly, it's recommended to make booking requests as soon as possible.