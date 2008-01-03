Crysis 360 Listed on Austrian Site

According to an Austrian video game retailer—the only place we get our video game news—Crysis is coming out for the Xbox 360 in November. They've listed the title twice within their database, both with the same price, to be released November 20th of 2008. If true, it would be huge news, as Crytek hasn't hinted at the development, and even trashed consoles a bit in the past. So, as with any retail listing, it could just be the product of a bored data entry employee. We've contacted Crytek regarding the listing but haven't heard anything back at this time.



