Crysis Patch Doubles Framerates, Remains Unplayable

Crysis' 1.1 patch was touted to improve framerates across the board, but after TechSpot ran the benchmarks, they've found the update to be a pretty large disappointment...except in the highest end. You know what we're talking about, that 1920x1200 setting that was melting computers and stuff. ATI Crossfire setups saw their framerates nearly double in this range—an amazing feat, until you realise...even after such improvements, not one tested setup is breaking the 30fps playable threshold.

