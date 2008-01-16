Crytek Specs Out An Affordable Crysis PC

One has to wonder if the Crysis development team is growing a bit weary of hearing about how pretty their game is and how monstrous the specs are required to enjoy it in all its glory. It may be the motivation behind the team's decision to price out and build a $US 900 PC that can play (and play well) the stunning Crytek shooter on "high" settings. To be clear, that $US 900 doesn't get you a keyboard, mouse or display, but does get you something that the Crysis team considers Crysis-worthy. For anyone looking for DIY hardware advice, it might be a handy primer.

Their hardware plan follows.

CPU - Intel Core2Duo E6750

GPU - GeForce 8800GT 512MB

Motherboard - NVIDIA nForce 650i Socket 775

PSU - 600W ATX12V

RAM - 2GB (2 x 1GB) 240-Pin DDR2 800 (PC2 6400) Dual Channel Kit

HDD - SATA 250GB 7200RPM

DVD - 20x DVD±R Burner

Case - ATX Midi Tower Computer Case

OS - Microsoft Windows XP Home with SP2

A very quick price out of the above components totaled $875 at reasonable online retailer NewEgg, give or take a few choices, but I typically went for the cheapest option across the board and didn't include shipping or tax. I'm sure that more frugal, more experience component shoppers could do better.

The Crysis dev team captured a handful of videos of the machine in question tackling the game on "high" settings, all of which are available at the link below.

