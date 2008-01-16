The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Crytek Specs Out An Affordable Crysis PC

crysis_tank.jpgOne has to wonder if the Crysis development team is growing a bit weary of hearing about how pretty their game is and how monstrous the specs are required to enjoy it in all its glory. It may be the motivation behind the team's decision to price out and build a $US 900 PC that can play (and play well) the stunning Crytek shooter on "high" settings. To be clear, that $US 900 doesn't get you a keyboard, mouse or display, but does get you something that the Crysis team considers Crysis-worthy. For anyone looking for DIY hardware advice, it might be a handy primer.

Their hardware plan follows.

CPU - Intel Core2Duo E6750
GPU - GeForce 8800GT 512MB
Motherboard - NVIDIA nForce 650i Socket 775
PSU - 600W ATX12V
RAM - 2GB (2 x 1GB) 240-Pin DDR2 800 (PC2 6400) Dual Channel Kit
HDD - SATA 250GB 7200RPM
DVD - 20x DVD±R Burner
Case - ATX Midi Tower Computer Case
OS - Microsoft Windows XP Home with SP2

A very quick price out of the above components totaled $875 at reasonable online retailer NewEgg, give or take a few choices, but I typically went for the cheapest option across the board and didn't include shipping or tax. I'm sure that more frugal, more experience component shoppers could do better.

The Crysis dev team captured a handful of videos of the machine in question tackling the game on "high" settings, all of which are available at the link below.

The Crysis Hardware Experiment [inCrysis via NeoGAF]

  • Brendan Guest

    The ultra-geeks that are still complaining are doing so because they can't run Crysis at 2600 at very high with 8x AA at 60FPS.

    Crysis runs great, even on my old computer reping a 6600GT and an AMD Athlon 2.8ghz could run it at all medium with no AA.

    I built my computer recently

    Core2duo E6750 2.6ghz
    8800GT 512MB
    2GB Corsair 800Mhz DDR2
    500GB SATA HDD
    120GB IDE HDD
    X-Fi 5.1 SC

    Also bought a wireless keyboard and mouse along with a multi-card reader and all up it only cost me AU$1100

    I run Crysis with 2xAA at all high at 1360x768 and get a constant 25-30FPS. It is goddamn amazing.

