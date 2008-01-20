Custom Companion Cube Faceplate

If you're still Companion Cube crazy and the plush one or the papercraft one aren't enough to quench your thirst for all things cube, this faceplate might be the perfect thing for you. Hand painted with the ubiquitous cube and various phrases and such from the game, this custom 360 faceplate is now up for auction on UK eBay for £10.00. There is currently only one bidder with six more days left on the auction and according to the site, they will ship worldwide. Will you make it yours?

Make the jump for a few more shots.

[Thanks, Beeb]