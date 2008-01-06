Custom Crochet 1-UP Mushroom Scarf

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

crochetmushroomthumb.jpg We've seen our share of Mario-related scarves here at Kotaku, but I've never seen one quite like this. It's the 1-UP mushroom, and unlike the knitted versions that make for your average scarf, this one is crochet. The scarf will set you back a cool $US 150, but it's hand crafted to order, so if green isn't your color, no worries. I do wonder if it's actually warm - but I guess something like this is more of a fashion statement than a utilitarian knit.

Custom 1-UP Mushroom Crochet Scarf [Etsy via OhGizmo!]

