Custom Marcus Fenix Figure Is Great (And Jaundiced)

Some official Gears figures are on the way from toymakers NECA, but some people just cannot wait that long. Soulbrother73 is one of them, so he went ahead and forged this custom Marcus Fenix figure, complete with rifle, grenade and Jack the robot. The detail is fantastic, all the way down to Fenix's skin, realistically jaundiced by his years of hard drinking and a poor, post-apocalyptic diet.

xbox 360 gears of war customs macus fenix and jack [Figures.com, thanks John!]