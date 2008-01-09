D is for Digital Recommends More Educational Games

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Kids (or, more likely, parents) may have more educational games to choose from thanks to the recommendations of the D is for Digital report, unveiled during the Sandbox Summit at CES. The report was put together by the Joan Ganz Cooney Center, a recently established production and research group that looks into the educational potential of interactive media. The study isn't game specific, but it seems to hint heavily that video games do make up a large part of the range of interactive media that children come in contact with.

The report looked at how children were being shaped by interactive media, yet there remain limited efforts by the media industry to keep up with higher standards for education:

Of the 300+ products studied, the paper found that most do not take advantage of available research regarding children's educational needs particularly in a global economy where literacy and learning requirements are fast evolving.

Out of those 300 products, only two video games qualified as educational "based on explicit educational curriculum design available in the market."

It wasn't all fire and brimstone for games, however, as the report also recognised the gaming industry as one of tremendous potential for education. Recommendations included more emphasis on educational video game development, and more intergenerational interaction, meaning games should be set up so adults and children can (and want to) play them together. For a look at the report, visit the Joan Ganz Cooney Center publications page.

Joan Ganz Cooney Center Finds Cause for Both Concern and Optimism in Billion Dollar Digital Media Industry Targeting Kids [CES Press Office]

