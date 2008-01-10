Darth Vader, Yoda Join The Cast of Soul Calibur IV

If you thought guess appearances from characters like Spawn, Link from The Legend of Zelda or Heihachi from Tekken were odd, you may want to brace yourself for the inclusion of Darth Vader and Yoda in Soulcalibur IV. 1UP brings exclusive word today, along with almost a dozen screens of the two jedi fighting well known souls, that at least two members of the Star Wars cast will make their way into Namco Bandai's upcoming fighter. Yes, we're stunned and confused, too.

The site drops hints that there's a possibility even more characters from the Star Wars universe could appear—there are no shortage of Jedi and Sith out there—but doesn't provide much beyond a fantasy roster. Hey, it can't be worse than Masters of Teras Kasai and it's definitely better than some godawful Todd McFarlane custom creation.

We're heading over to Namco Bandai's Soul Calibur IV CES event in just a bit, so expect impressions and more news to come as soon as possible.

Star Wars in Soul Calibur IV [1UP]