David Jaffe's Wii Is Not His Tea

When David Jaffe isn't eating or sleeping, he's playing. And what's he playing? Well, he tried out Super Mario Galaxy, and here's what we're taking as his 3 second review:

I mean, I have a Wii, I barely play it — not because I don't like it or appreciate it, I just, you know, it's not my cup of tea at the moment. Mario Galaxy, I thought was pretty cool.

But how does it stack up to the latest installment of Ratchet & Clank?

I've got to be honest: I didn't think that it was as good as Ratchet. I didn't get the huge big deal over it; I thought it was a really good Mario game, but I wasn't like, "Oh my God, it's Mario 64!" I'm totally in the minority in that.

I always feel cheated, wishing that I had that Mario 64 watershed moment. But given that I'd been hardcore into PC gaming already, I'd already named that game "Alone in the Dark."

And for those interested, during the interview Jaffe also predicted that the PS3 will either tie the 360 or outsell it by a wide margin. Now you know.

