The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

David Jaffe's Wii Is Not His Tea

200325d1176767707-preparation-guano-tea-tea-time.jpgWhen David Jaffe isn't eating or sleeping, he's playing. And what's he playing? Well, he tried out Super Mario Galaxy, and here's what we're taking as his 3 second review:

I mean, I have a Wii, I barely play it — not because I don't like it or appreciate it, I just, you know, it's not my cup of tea at the moment. Mario Galaxy, I thought was pretty cool.

But how does it stack up to the latest installment of Ratchet & Clank?

I've got to be honest: I didn't think that it was as good as Ratchet. I didn't get the huge big deal over it; I thought it was a really good Mario game, but I wasn't like, "Oh my God, it's Mario 64!" I'm totally in the minority in that.

I always feel cheated, wishing that I had that Mario 64 watershed moment. But given that I'd been hardcore into PC gaming already, I'd already named that game "Alone in the Dark."

And for those interested, during the interview Jaffe also predicted that the PS3 will either tie the 360 or outsell it by a wide margin. Now you know.

Eat Sleep Play's Jaffe Talks State Of Console War [gamasutra][image]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles