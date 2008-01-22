The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Days of Ruins New Units

daysbike.JPG In my impressions of the campaign mode of Advance Wars Days of Ruin I mention that there are a few new units that pop up in the game. Fortunately, Nintendo sent along these little reference cards for the units when they sent me the game. Take a gander. So far I find the bike the most useful, thought that's probably because I tend to lean more on my infantry and artillery than planes and tanks. Hit the jump for a look at the anti-tank and duster units.

daysatank.JPG

daysduster.JPG

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles