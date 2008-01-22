Days of Ruins New Units

In my impressions of the campaign mode of Advance Wars Days of Ruin I mention that there are a few new units that pop up in the game. Fortunately, Nintendo sent along these little reference cards for the units when they sent me the game. Take a gander. So far I find the bike the most useful, thought that's probably because I tend to lean more on my infantry and artillery than planes and tanks. Hit the jump for a look at the anti-tank and duster units.