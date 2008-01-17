Dead Space (And Probably Dead Space 2) Confirmed For PC

EA's Dead Space - ie Resident Evil, or maybe BioShock, in space - was originally coming on 360 and PS3. Now it's been announced the game will also be appearing on PC. And then appear on all three again, and again, and again. EA's Glen Schofield:

I would definitely like to make future Dead Space games. I'd love for this to become a well established franchise; we've created a huge and rich back story and universe, so other games could easily be made.

Wait, so they're already thinking about a sequel to an unreleased game nobody cares about and may completely suck? Since when can people get away with that? Oh yeah. Right!

