The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Dead Space (And Probably Dead Space 2) Confirmed For PC

deadspace.jpg EA's Dead Space - ie Resident Evil, or maybe BioShock, in space - was originally coming on 360 and PS3. Now it's been announced the game will also be appearing on PC. And then appear on all three again, and again, and again. EA's Glen Schofield:

I would definitely like to make future Dead Space games. I'd love for this to become a well established franchise; we've created a huge and rich back story and universe, so other games could easily be made.

Wait, so they're already thinking about a sequel to an unreleased game nobody cares about and may completely suck? Since when can people get away with that? Oh yeah. Right!
Dead Space for PC, sequels possible [Eurogamer]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles