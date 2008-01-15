Definite Midway Resignations, Possible Midway Sackings

Midway aren't doing so well right now. Their 2007 games lineup was 99% quality-free, and as we tread softly into 2008 we now learn two of their key executives have jumped ship. Thomas Powell, who was not only the company's Vice President but also Chief Financial Officer and treasurer has resigned, as has Senior marketing VP Steve Allison. The reasons behind the resignations weren't stated, but they do tie in neatly with something we heard last week: that last Thursday the axe was swung across the company, culminating in job losses at many of Midway's offices, including around 20 staff from their Austin studio.

Midway CFO And Senior Marketing VP Resign [Gamasutra]