Design A Ninja Gaiden II Achievement

You're sick of uninspired achievements, Microsoft are sick of them, Team Ninja are (probably) sick of them too. So they're asking for the creative ones amongst you to come up with your own, and pass them along. No explicit mention is made of whether the winner/winners will actually have their suggestion included in the upcoming Ninja Gaiden II, but we'd be shocked to find that's not what the competition's trying to say. As for potential winners, we're expecting ones focused on blood may go down well. That or boobs.

Tired of Lame Achievements? Help Make Them for Ninja Gaiden 2 [Gamerscore]