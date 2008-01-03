Destroy All Humans - Big Willy's Is People!

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Once again the genital-free alien Crypto returns to earth for another round of brain-sucking, anal-probing fun in Destroy All Humans: Big Willy Unleashed. This new installment, due in March for the PS2 and the Wii, jumps ahead another decade to the 1970's, where Crypto must stop a plot to reveal Pox's human-meat fast food restaurant. Mmmm. Expect more of the the same pop-culture humour found in the first two games with just a little more disco. This opening sequence is worth a look just to listen to the sublime vocal stylings of Richard "Invader Zim though his actual middle name is Steven" Horvitz. "Haw haw haw - I chortle!"

