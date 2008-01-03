Once again the genital-free alien Crypto returns to earth for another round of brain-sucking, anal-probing fun in Destroy All Humans: Big Willy Unleashed. This new installment, due in March for the PS2 and the Wii, jumps ahead another decade to the 1970's, where Crypto must stop a plot to reveal Pox's human-meat fast food restaurant. Mmmm. Expect more of the the same pop-culture humour found in the first two games with just a little more disco. This opening sequence is worth a look just to listen to the sublime vocal stylings of Richard "Invader Zim though his actual middle name is Steven" Horvitz. "Haw haw haw - I chortle!"
Destroy All Humans - Big Willy's Is People!
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink