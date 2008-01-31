The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Devil May Crime Anime U.S. Release Likely Cancelled

devil_may_cry_anime.jpgThe North American release of the Devil May Cry anime series may have been cancelled by publisher ADV Films, according to a recent report from ICv2. The report, which indicates a broad number of domestic cancellations on ADV's part, including the Devil May Cry series, has since been pulled from the site, but is still available via Google Cache. Despite being announced in December for a February 5 release, absolutely no references to Devil May Cry currently exist on ADV Films' web site. These references, however, are also still available as cached pages.

We contacted both Capcom and ADV Films to learn more.

Capcom reps told us that while they can't speak for ADV Films' release schedule, a cancellation of the DVD release of the series would not affect the Devil May Cry 4 Collector's Edition. It comes with the first disc of the DVD release, containing 4 episodes of the cartoon, which may now be the only option for those looking for an English language release.

We have yet to hear back from ADV reps. Word from ADV to retailers listed some 37 titles as "on indefinite hiatus, effective immediately" but the title is still listed as shipping on February 5 at retailers like Amazon and CD Universe.

We'll update if we hear more details.

Thanks to... um, Bonertown for the heads up.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles