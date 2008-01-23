Devil May Cry 4 Demo Brings Tears Of Joy This Thursday

The official Capcom blog has revealed that this Thursday will bring about the long awaited first taste of Capcom's Devil May Cry 4 to PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 owners everywhere. Well, everyone who's not me, because I've already played the thing to death! But for those of you who don't get to live the glorious life of a stay at home video games blogger, one who flies to exotic locations to play 15 minutes of a game under the watchful eye of PR folk, keep your eyes on Xbox Live and the PlayStation Network on the afternoon of January 24. The full game hits February 5 in North America, ensuring that you'll have ample to to become familiar with Nero's Devil Bringer.

Devil May Cry 4 Demo Available This Thursday [Capcom Blog]