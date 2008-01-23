The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Devil May Cry 4 Demo Brings Tears Of Joy This Thursday

dmc4_demo_thursday.jpgThe official Capcom blog has revealed that this Thursday will bring about the long awaited first taste of Capcom's Devil May Cry 4 to PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 owners everywhere. Well, everyone who's not me, because I've already played the thing to death! But for those of you who don't get to live the glorious life of a stay at home video games blogger, one who flies to exotic locations to play 15 minutes of a game under the watchful eye of PR folk, keep your eyes on Xbox Live and the PlayStation Network on the afternoon of January 24. The full game hits February 5 in North America, ensuring that you'll have ample to to become familiar with Nero's Devil Bringer.

Devil May Cry 4 Demo Available This Thursday [Capcom Blog]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles