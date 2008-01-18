Devil May Cry Demo Hits This Month?

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The sharp eyes over at IGN have spotted what may be a juicy bit of news over on the Devil May Cry 4 fansite. If you click on the option to download a DMC4 widget, the site loads up an example picture which shows that the demo for the game will be hitting the Xbox 360 and Playstation 3 on January 31.

Of course, as IGN also points out, this could just be bad placeholder text for the widget example. But with the game hitting just a week into February it doesn't seem like too far a stretch for that demo date to be right.

DMC4 Demo Dated? [IGN]

  • kizaru @Kizaru

    Kotaku,

    It's FAKE! look at the release date at the top of that zoomed in picture.

    "10/21/08 Devil May Cry 4 is released."

    0

