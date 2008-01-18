Did You Know WoW Has A Gold Limit?

That little yelp you just heard was a bunch of money-hungry WoW players seeing light at the end of their years-long tunnel. While a hard limit on the amount of gold a WoW player could possess had always been theorised, nobody had ever actually (legitimately) reached the limit. They have now. And that limit is 214,748 gold, 36 silver and 48 copper. I've no idea how much that's actually worth, but since it's taken this long for someone to hit it, I'll just presume it's worth a metric fuckton.

