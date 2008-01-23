Dirty Doki Doki Manga Almost Sells Out

That dirty Doki Doki Majo Shinpan manga we featured yesterday? Selling like hotcakes. Originally published in comic book Red Champion, the manga is based on the SNK Japan only DS game by the same name and is the work of Ken Yagami, who cut his teeth on erotic games and adult comics. The first volume of the Doki Majo comic has gotten good online reviews. It even apparently almost racked up an Akihabara sell out. Not sure about in Den-Den Town, though. Two things we sure about: 1). SNK should churn out more Doki Doki Majo Shinpan. 2). SNK will churn out more Doki Doki Majo Shinpan.

