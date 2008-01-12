The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Disney Want Magic Kingdom DS Maps?

200609041635000.jpgRumour has it that Disney is considering using the DS as a platform to run park maps. So, the DS would be an interactive map and guests could click on certain areas of the park, check wait times, etc. A limited trial is expected in the next few months. This isn't the first time Disney has brought DSes into the park: Back in summer 2007, guests could access customised content from the Magic Kingdom's Pirates of the Caribbean. If this is true, we're sure this will go over big in Japan, where everyone has a DS and everyone likes Disney. Well, not everyone.
DSes Used? [WDW News via DS Fanboy] 　[Pic]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles