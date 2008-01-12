Disney Want Magic Kingdom DS Maps?

Rumour has it that Disney is considering using the DS as a platform to run park maps. So, the DS would be an interactive map and guests could click on certain areas of the park, check wait times, etc. A limited trial is expected in the next few months. This isn't the first time Disney has brought DSes into the park: Back in summer 2007, guests could access customised content from the Magic Kingdom's Pirates of the Caribbean. If this is true, we're sure this will go over big in Japan, where everyone has a DS and everyone likes Disney. Well, not everyone.

