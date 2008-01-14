The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Dissecting the Language of MMOs

wowdemon.jpg EarthTimes.org is currently hosting an interesting article looking at the language of online games and specifically MMOs. For the long time player the article may seem a bit simplistic, but for the uninitiated, especially the non-gamers, it includes some basic useful information. It seems a bit of an odd choice for an article that is directed at non-gamers but at least it doesn't talk down to the reader or make them feel like "this crazy gaming world is something that you'll never understand." So, if you're new to the MMO scene or looking to bone up on your terminology so as not to sound like a complete noob on your first adventures in WoW, check out this article. In no time you'll know exactly what "4/6 lfm tank and dd" means and why you should care.

'4/6 lfm tank and dd' - The jargon of online gaming [EarthTimes]

Comments

  • seanellwood @Phaelix

    Good idea for an article, but weakly executed. And what the hell happened in paragraph 7?

    "The result as after a wipe: after the battle the monsters the ones ready to wipe the floor with the vanquished heroes."

    ...huh? Yeah, sure, I get what you're driving at, but would it kill you to re-read before you hit the post button?

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles