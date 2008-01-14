Dissecting the Language of MMOs

EarthTimes.org is currently hosting an interesting article looking at the language of online games and specifically MMOs. For the long time player the article may seem a bit simplistic, but for the uninitiated, especially the non-gamers, it includes some basic useful information. It seems a bit of an odd choice for an article that is directed at non-gamers but at least it doesn't talk down to the reader or make them feel like "this crazy gaming world is something that you'll never understand." So, if you're new to the MMO scene or looking to bone up on your terminology so as not to sound like a complete noob on your first adventures in WoW, check out this article. In no time you'll know exactly what "4/6 lfm tank and dd" means and why you should care.

