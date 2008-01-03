The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Dissidia: Final Fantasy Confirmed Cast So Far

dissidia.jpgAdam Laatz over at Wired's Game|Life blog attended Jump Festa 2008 late last month, and returned with impressions on Dissidia: Final Fantasy, Square Enix's Final Fantasy fighting free-for-all featuring fan-favorites from all titles in the FF franchise for the PSP. Along with extended impressions (better than Ergheiz, which isn't really saying much), Adam also brought back a short list of characters confirmed for the game, including:

The Warrior of Light, Garland (FFI)
Firion, Emperor Palamecia (FFII)
Sephiroth (FFVII)
Squall, Ultimecia (FFVIII)
Zidane, Kuja (FFIX)
Tidus (FFX)

And of course you know Cloud is going to show up in that list as well before all is said and done, because Sephiroth without Cloud makes for some depressingly unsexy yaoi fan art. I'd say the inclusion of Vivi would make this a definite purchase for me, but I am a long-time, die-hard FF fan and would still line-up sheep-like on launch day if the game box had a 1-in-5 chance of exploding upon opening.

Hands-On With Dissidia Final Fantasy [Game|Life via Destructoid]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles