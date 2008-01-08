Do People Still Play With Analog Toys?

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

To: Crecente
From: Ashcraft
RE: CES Eats My Soul

Ah, we've got an intern. Moar, we need moar!

Spending all day covering video games and playing them should make one jaded. You know, about simple things. Games are so techy! This afternoon, the kid and I went to go fly a kite. Kite flying is more of a New Year's kinda thing in Japan.

I haven't flown a kite since I was, geez, 8? 9? My last memories of flying a kite are fuzzy at best. Don't remember if I like flying a kite or not. But geez, flying that kite today was seriously fun. Great fun. While we were flying the kite down by the river, an old man on a bicycle passed us. He must have been in his late 60's or early 70's. The man got off his bicycle, and stood and watched as I coached my son on how to control the kite. My kid kept running round and round in circles, not watching the kite. Laughing.

The old man smiled — even after Mini-Bash lost control of the kite, causing it to swoop down and almost hit him in the face.

