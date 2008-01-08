Do People Still Play With Analog Toys?

To: Crecente

Spending all day covering video games and playing them should make one jaded. You know, about simple things. Games are so techy! This afternoon, the kid and I went to go fly a kite. Kite flying is more of a New Year's kinda thing in Japan.

I haven't flown a kite since I was, geez, 8? 9? My last memories of flying a kite are fuzzy at best. Don't remember if I like flying a kite or not. But geez, flying that kite today was seriously fun. Great fun. While we were flying the kite down by the river, an old man on a bicycle passed us. He must have been in his late 60's or early 70's. The man got off his bicycle, and stood and watched as I coached my son on how to control the kite. My kid kept running round and round in circles, not watching the kite. Laughing.

The old man smiled — even after Mini-Bash lost control of the kite, causing it to swoop down and almost hit him in the face.

