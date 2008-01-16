The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Do These Gaming Franchises Need To Retire?

sonic_golden_years.jpgThe San Francisco Chronicle's Peter Hartlaub has put together a dead pool of some of the video game industry's longest-running, longest in the tooth franchise. It's not a bet necessarily on who will die, but who should die, sequentially speaking. Topping the list? Pac-Man. Sure, the excellent Pac-Man Championship Edition gets a pass and Nintendo would do right to bring Pac-Man Vs. to WiiWare, but we could certainly do without another Pac-Man World.

The rest of the list features properties that many wouldn't mind seeing taken out back and put out of their misery—looking at you Tony Hawk—but there are a few choices I take issue with.

I'd be perfectly happy to see another (good) Tomb Raider, for one, and hope that Underworld is giving proper time to incubate. But I can't agree that Spyro the Dragon should be put to bed before yet another awful Sonic the Hedgehog game. And Guitar Hero's getting better with each iteration? Really? I guess we can agree to disagree.

These video game sequels need to be retired [San Francisco Chronicle]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles