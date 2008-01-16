Do These Gaming Franchises Need To Retire?

The San Francisco Chronicle's Peter Hartlaub has put together a dead pool of some of the video game industry's longest-running, longest in the tooth franchise. It's not a bet necessarily on who will die, but who should die, sequentially speaking. Topping the list? Pac-Man. Sure, the excellent Pac-Man Championship Edition gets a pass and Nintendo would do right to bring Pac-Man Vs. to WiiWare, but we could certainly do without another Pac-Man World.
The rest of the list features properties that many wouldn't mind seeing taken out back and put out of their misery—looking at you Tony Hawk—but there are a few choices I take issue with.
I'd be perfectly happy to see another (good) Tomb Raider, for one, and hope that Underworld is giving proper time to incubate. But I can't agree that Spyro the Dragon should be put to bed before yet another awful Sonic the Hedgehog game. And Guitar Hero's getting better with each iteration? Really? I guess we can agree to disagree.
These video game sequels need to be retired [San Francisco Chronicle]
