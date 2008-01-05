Do You Believe That MGS4 Won't Be On Xbox 360

Rumours that Metal Gear Solid 4 will make its way to the Xbox 360 have been repeatedly denied by a variety of sources whenever they surface. But, with all the back and forth between speculation and PR rumor control, you have to wonder—has the damage already been done? Does the public really believe that MGS4 will forever be PS3 exclusive? Or will a collective inkling of doubt keep those PS3s from flying off shelves when the game hits?



Gawker Media polls require Javascript; if you're viewing this in an RSS reader, click through to view in your Javascript-enabled web browser.