Do You Look Like a Japanese Otaku?

You may think you look so cool, but Japan doesn't! Website goo Research is here to help coordinate your closet. Over a thousand goo Research members completed an online questionnaire that reveals what "regular" Japanese folks think otaku look like. Fascinating results! Hit the jump for the results on what male (and female!) otaku look like.

As website What Japan Thinks points out: Note that the score reported is the relative number of votes each choice got, not the percentage of the sample that chose each option.

Q1: What characteristic in males makes you feel he looks like an otaku? (Sample size=1,101)

Rank Feature Score

1 Anime print T shirt 100

2 Anime print paper bag 92.5

3 Bum bag/fanny pack 77.4

4 Wearing a bandana around the head in a hachimaki style 77.1

5 Bag plastered with anime-related patches, stickers 74.0

6 Unnecessarily long hair 69.0

7 Rucksack hung off one shoulder 66.0

8 Big thick glasses 58.7

9 Shirt, T shirt tucked into trousers 57.0

10 Acid wash jeans 50.6

11 Slightly high-waist trousers 49.8

12 Vest jacket with lots of pockets 38.8

13 Lots of straps on mobile phone 36.5

14 Military, camouflage print clothes 35.3

15 White socks 29.0

16 Fingerless gloves 26.9

17 Double-pleated chinos 23.4

18 I *heart mark* something T shirt 21.2

19 Unshaven face 20.6

20 Techno-cut (eh?) sideburns 20.6

21 Blue checked shirt 19.7

22 Sleeveless T shirts 18.9

23 Tank top 18.1

24 Top wrapped round waist 17.2

25 High-tech shoes 16.4

26 Clothes with detailed English text all over 12.6

27 Cross pendant, choker 12.4

28 Duffle coat 11.8

29 Messenger bag 11.6

30 White, off-white trousers

Q2: What characteristic in females makes you feel she looks like an otaku? (Sample size=1,101)

Rank Feature Score

1 Anime print paper bag 100

2 Anime print T shirt 83.9

3 Gothic-lolita fashion 73.9

4 Bag plastered with anime-related patches, stickers 73.6

5 Big thick glasses 67.3

6 Messy hair, braided hair 63.4

7 Excessively long skirt 48.8

8 Pink or green hair 44.2

9 Huge black leather boots 43.1

10 Excessively long fringe 42.9

11 Bum bag/fanny pack 41.4

12 Shirt, T shirt tucked into trousers 36.4

13 Acid wash jeans 34.0

14 Rucksack hung off one shoulder 29.2

15 Lots of straps on mobile phone 28.5

16 Big cart 26.8

17 Cross pendant, choker 25.9

18 Cullotte-style skirt 25.7

19 Military, camouflage print clothes 25.1

20 Katchusha hair band 23.3

21 Walking the streets with no make-up 23.1

22 I *heart mark* something T shirt 2.4

23 Clothes with cross design print 22.0

24 Loud clothes 20.0

25 Over-knee socks 19.2

26 Sunglasses on top of head 18.3

27 High-tech shoes 17.2

28 Top wrapped round waist 15.7

29 Paisley-print item 14.8

30 Clothes with detailed English text all over 11.8

So all you with messy hair, "detailed English" shirts and unshaven faces, shape up before venturing out in Japan! Interesting to note that owning a DS isn't included in the survey. Probably because it's totally normal.

