Do You Love Outrun This Much?

Yes. More shirts. Man up, you can take the load. These are a limited run put out by a UK-based consultancy firm, just as a hobby, but if you feel like you could actually pull off wearing a shirt bearing Outrun's arcade board number, there's ordering details for the general public at the link below. Two other shirts are available, one for LocoRoco, one for Mario Kart.

