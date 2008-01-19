Dojo Dump: Treating Post Delay Stress Disorder

Now that the ugliness of Super Smash Bros. Brawl's official delay is behind us, we can move on to the good stuff. Sure, we may be waiting another month for our Kirby versus Snake battles, but that only means more Smash Bros. Dojo updates and an extended lifeline for the Dojo Dump. Yay! This week, the Dojo focused on the newly revealed Olimar and Pikmin brawler, while eking out the minimal amount of updates.

For more info on all things Pikmin, stickers and Sheik, make the jump for the Dojo Dump.

Monday: Challenges bring the hammer down, making items unattainable through normal means within your reach.

Tuesday: The Pikmin-themed battle arena is known as Distant Planet. It's all "om nom nom nom."

Wednesday: Zelda's second form, Sheik, returns as a playable fighter. Makes me feel weird.

Thursday: Pikmin & Olimar's Final Smash is a blast. Ungh.

Friday: Looks like stickers won't just satisfy the collector obsession within, they'll make fighting the Subspace Emissary a bit easier. Or so says the entry on Sticker Power-Ups.