Doki Doki Majo Manga Out Dirties DS Game

We're overdue, it's been too long. Time for a Doki Doki Majo Shinpan post! The naughty DS game that let players "touch" 13 year old witches wasn't nearly as dirty as it sounds. That's what the Doki Doki Majo manga is for! The comic version has been serialised, but now a book collection is on sale in Den-Den Town and Akihabara. It's not totally explicit, it's just rather slimy.

Gallery after the jump. Proceed with caution!

Majo Shinpan Comic [Ota Road]