Dominions 3 Gets New Patch To Version 3.14

Just a quick one to all the Dominions 3 fans out there, myself included. There's a new patch out for Illwinter's super sexy strategy game, bringing the title to version 3.14. New features include:
-A new late ear nation called Bogarus!
-Bakemono got a new scout.
-New random events.
-Spell AI: Touch of madness and Berserkers avoids casters and archers to some extent.
-Spell AI: No longer casts LoS on armorless units.
-Modding: Increased maximum nbr of descriptions.
-Modding: Max number of nations and nametypes increased.
-Modding: New monster commands: #darkpower, #firepower, #coldpower, #stormpower, #fallpower, #winterpower, #summerpower, #springpower, #darkvision, #onebattlespell, #patrolbonus.
-Modding: New item commands: #newitem, #descr, #weapon, #armor, #type, #name, #copyspr.
-Modding: New spell command: #nextspell.
As you can see, a lot of the changes a modding-related, so don't consider it essential unless you like being up-to-date or happen to be a mod fiend.
