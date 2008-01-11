Don't Expect Wii-mote Lightsaber Peripheral

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

lukenohandtoy.jpg When the Wii-mote was first announce, immediately everyone thought of one thing: the lightsaber. Apparently, Nintendo wouldn't even let Lucas Arts release its own "bat like attachments" (think lightsaber add-ons) for its talked about Wii game. The reason? Nintendo is worried about safety issues. Perhaps if there was some sort of training course on how to use such attachment, Nintendo's mind could be persuaded? We're sure.
No Lightsaber Add-ons [MAXCONSOLE via WiiNintendo][Pic]

