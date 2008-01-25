Don't Hate Uwe, He's Nice To Injured Drunks

Sure, German director Uwe Boll makes shit game adaptations, takes advantage of tax laws and beats up nerds. But that doesn't mean he's all bad. (Just mostly?) AMC blog Monsterfest points out: "Last summer in Montreal, I witnessed him help out an injured drunk who fell down and hit his head, even calling the paramedics himself". Hey, he might be nice to drunks, but he's really mean to motion pictures.

In Defense of Uwe [Monsterfes via VH1 Game Break][Pic]