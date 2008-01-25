The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Don't Hate Uwe, He's Nice To Injured Drunks

uwe_boll_finger.jpg Sure, German director Uwe Boll makes shit game adaptations, takes advantage of tax laws and beats up nerds. But that doesn't mean he's all bad. (Just mostly?) AMC blog Monsterfest points out: "Last summer in Montreal, I witnessed him help out an injured drunk who fell down and hit his head, even calling the paramedics himself". Hey, he might be nice to drunks, but he's really mean to motion pictures.
In Defense of Uwe [Monsterfes via VH1 Game Break][Pic]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles