From way back in 1990 (can you believe that was already seventeen years ago?) comes this odd Dr. Mario commercial courtesy the fine folks at RetroGameVideos.com. It features a young teenager fighting the evil forces of some sort of bizarre voodoo witch doctor with a game of Dr. Mario. While it might not tell us a lot about the gameplay, it certainly teaches us a valuable lesson: Never play Dr. Mario against a witch doctor or you will find yourself looking like that creepy raisin headed guy from Beetlejuice and being forced to listen to a bastardized version of an Alvin and the Chipmunks song. Terrifying.