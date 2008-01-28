The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

From way back in 1990 (can you believe that was already seventeen years ago?) comes this odd Dr. Mario commercial courtesy the fine folks at RetroGameVideos.com. It features a young teenager fighting the evil forces of some sort of bizarre voodoo witch doctor with a game of Dr. Mario. While it might not tell us a lot about the gameplay, it certainly teaches us a valuable lesson: Never play Dr. Mario against a witch doctor or you will find yourself looking like that creepy raisin headed guy from Beetlejuice and being forced to listen to a bastardized version of an Alvin and the Chipmunks song. Terrifying.

