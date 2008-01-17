Dragon Ball Z Goes Next Gen

Dragon Ball Z is finally taking the next-generation plunge (the Wii now officially doesn't count), as Atari announces the development of Dragon Ball Z: Burst Limit for the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3. Due out later this year, the title promises to be an online DBZ fighting game, only prettier. *looks at nifty bubble effect in the screenshot above* Okay - much prettier.

"Atari is excited and ready to offer fans the next iteration of the Dragon Ball Z video game series on the next-gen consoles," said Donny Clay, Producer, Atari, Inc. "With explosive cinematic graphics and online gameplay, fans of the series and of the fighting genre will surely enjoy Dragon Ball Z: Burst Limit."

How the hell has the 360 gone two years without any sort of Dragon Ball Z game? The fact that there is already a (damn good) Naruto game for the system should be enough to start an old-school versus new-blood rumble. Leaf Village headbands versus giant foam hair. Who will win? Tune in to the next 20 episodes for the stunning conclusion!