Dragon Ball Z Goes Next Gen

Dragon Ball Z is finally taking the next-generation plunge (the Wii now officially doesn't count), as Atari announces the development of Dragon Ball Z: Burst Limit for the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3. Due out later this year, the title promises to be an online DBZ fighting game, only prettier. *looks at nifty bubble effect in the screenshot above* Okay - much prettier.
"Atari is excited and ready to offer fans the next iteration of the Dragon Ball Z video game series on the next-gen consoles," said Donny Clay, Producer, Atari, Inc. "With explosive cinematic graphics and online gameplay, fans of the series and of the fighting genre will surely enjoy Dragon Ball Z: Burst Limit."
How the hell has the 360 gone two years without any sort of Dragon Ball Z game? The fact that there is already a (damn good) Naruto game for the system should be enough to start an old-school versus new-blood rumble. Leaf Village headbands versus giant foam hair. Who will win? Tune in to the next 20 episodes for the stunning conclusion!
Atari Announces the Next Generation Chapter for Dragon Ball Z® Video Game Series
Burst Limit Game Set for Xbox 360® and PLAYSTATION®3 computer entertainment system
NEW YORK, Jan. 16 - Atari, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATAR) one of the world's most recognized brands and a third-party video game publisher and distributor, today announced that Dragon Ball Z®: Burst Limit is in development for Xbox 360® video game and entertainment system from Microsoft and PLAYSTATION®3 computer entertainment system. Exploding into the next level of intensity with next-gen graphics, online gameplay and lightening fast action, Dragon Ball Z: Burst Limit is being developed by NAMCO BANDAI Games Inc. and is slated for a 2008 release.
Dragon Ball Z: Burst Limit is revolutionizing the series by entering the realm of next-generation gaming. Complete with fierce online battles and radical 3D graphic effects only possible on Xbox 360 and PLAYSTATION 3 system, Dragon Ball Z: Burst Limit will blur the line between video game and iconic anime series. Jam-packed with graphically enhanced playable characters, realistic battle stages and environments, players can take hold and experience Dragon Ball Z® as never before.
"Atari is excited and ready to offer fans the next iteration of the Dragon Ball Z video game series on the next-gen consoles," said Donny Clay, Producer, Atari, Inc. "With explosive cinematic graphics and online gameplay, fans of the series and of the fighting genre will surely enjoy Dragon Ball Z: Burst Limit."
The immensely popular Dragon Ball Z® series is the gold standard of anime-based video games, with more than 30 different games and over 11 million units sold since May 2002.
For more information on Dragon Ball Z® video games, please visit http://www.atari.com/dragonballz.
I hope this new DBZ game will at least go up to the Majin buu saga becuase it doesnt seem like it so far.If the complete DBZ sagas are not in this game it will be a very big mistake.i know alot of people probably say this alot but I truly belive that if you guys in charge of developing this game hire me to help out in the gameplay,story,and online gameplay we will have the Ultimate DBZ game.I have tons of ideas for this game I know ever fan will love.If you guys want to atleast hear my ideas contact me either at yahoo.com or at MySpace.com with my e-mail [email protected]