Dragonball Actor "Hopes" He Does a Good Goku

You've seen the set images. But those are just pictures. And as we all know, films are moving pictures. Now how about some behind the scenes footage. Above is an interview with Justin Chatwin, who says this about playing Goku:

Um, the character of Goku, an important character to play, uh, been around on kid's cartoons for a while, uh, so I hope I do a good job.

THIS MOVIE IS DOOMED. Hit the jump for hidden camera footage of the cast being introduced to reporters. The M.C. even forgets Justin Chatwin's name. No, really! Video Dragonball [Otaku Times