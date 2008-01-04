Dragon's Lair, On PSP This Time Around

United Coders, the development company working on Dragon's Lair DS at this very moment, is looking ahead. Their next plan? Dragon's Lair PSP. They just need a publisher (aka sugar daddy) to come around, bring some cash and distribute away when the project is done.
Some may see the development as just another version of the classic Dragon's Lair in your pocket. Others will realise that a PSP version is but one inevitable step in the game competing with Doom as the most ported title in the history of mankind.
DRAGON'S LAIR® UP FOR GRABS ON SONY PSP! [gamingnexus]
