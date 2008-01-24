The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Drudge Report Attacks Presidential Flash Game

drudger.JPG

The Drudge Report this morning, too busy apparently reporting on the bird flu fears of India and Hackabee's cash flow problems to do any digging, threw up a headline this morning on their site decrying the Presidential Paintball flash game we posted yesterday.

The headline: Online shooting game lets kids target presidential candidates... doesn't really paint a accurate picture of the cartoony paintball game most likely created more for readers of the Drudge Report than for the Dora set.

The link jumps you to The Smoking Gun's write up of the miniclip flash game which describes it as a highly trafficked game that "allows kids to train a rifle scope on six presidential aspirants and squeeze off a hail of shots." I guess it's important to say it's a game for kids, because, you know, adults don't play political flash games. I guess kids are the ones playing the game being created for the New York Times too.

The Drudge Report

Comments

  • SDi Guest

    If you check out many flash games today, they are trying to push agenda's. Not all of them, but I just saw 10 games devoted to bashing Bush, 1 bashing people who want the US to drill for more oil, and one that stereotypes McDonald's fast-food buyers.

    It's really sad that people try to indoctrinate others through such a smart source. They can be credited with using a great source to teach teens and older their ways through these popular games.

    What happened to the good old days of playing a great online flash game and not being forced to do actions that are obviously part of an agenda?

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles