DS Download Stations Infested With Eco-Creatures

Oh yeah, Nintendo has those Download Station thingies, don't they? Majesco reminds us of this fact by announcing a playable demo of their upcoming ecologically friendly RTS Eco-Creatures: Save the Forest is now available at any of 10,000 download stations across the the US. I don't think I've ever actually used a DS Download Station in my life (lies!), but Majesco seems to like them.

"We are excited that Eco-Creatures now joins the ranks of Cooking Mama, Cooking Mama 2: Dinner with Friends and Cake Mania as a phenomenal game launching with the support of a great demo available through the Nintendo kiosk program," said Gui Karyo, Executive Vice President of Operations, Majesco.

Eco-Creatures is set to launch on March 4th, so you have from now until then to find a Download Station and determine whether or not that news should excite you.