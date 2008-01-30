DS Download Stations Infested With Eco-Creatures

Oh yeah, Nintendo has those Download Station thingies, don't they? Majesco reminds us of this fact by announcing a playable demo of their upcoming ecologically friendly RTS Eco-Creatures: Save the Forest is now available at any of 10,000 download stations across the the US. I don't think I've ever actually used a DS Download Station in my life (lies!), but Majesco seems to like them.
Eco-Creatures is set to launch on March 4th, so you have from now until then to find a Download Station and determine whether or not that news should excite you.
Majesco Entertainment Announces In-Store DSTM Demo For 'Eco-Creatures: Save the Forest'
Pre-Release Demo Now Available for Play at Retail Locations Nationwide
EDISON, N.J., January 28, 2008 - Providing Nintendo DS™ fans with the ability to try before they buy, Majesco Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: COOL), an innovative provider of video games for the mass market, today announced Eco-Creatures: Save the Forest will be featured in approximately 10,000 Nintendo DS™ Download Stations at major retail locations nationwide this January through May. Eco-Creatures is the only game of its kind that promotes environmental awareness by tasking players with defending the unspoiled forest against dangerous industrial encroachment.
"We are excited that Eco-Creatures now joins the ranks of Cooking Mama, Cooking Mama 2: Dinner with Friends and Cake Mania as a phenomenal game launching with the support of a great demo available through the Nintendo kiosk program," said Gui Karyo, Executive Vice President of Operations, Majesco. "We are confident that anyone who tries Eco-Creatures will be compelled to pick up the full version once it ships and help save the world from ecological disaster."
Eco-Creatures: Save the Forest is a real-time strategy game in which players use the Touch Screen to control units of woodland creatures—named Ecolis, Ecoby and Ecomon—to protect the naturally beautiful Mana Woods and recover the polluted land. All creature types have unique skills that must be strategically managed. With proper nurturing, they can evolve to learn new abilities that help complete the game's more than 40 environmental missions. As players grow their woodland army, they must plant new trees to revitalize the woodlands and prevent deforestation.
Eco-Creatures also includes a creative Land Make feature that lets players build and play their own maps. In addition, the game supports two-player play via Nintendo Wi-Fi Connection and up to four players via Wireless Single Card download play or Multi-Card play.
Eco-Creatures: Save the Forest will launch March 4 for the Nintendo DS at a suggested retail price of $29.99. For additional information, please visit www.majescoentertainment.com.
